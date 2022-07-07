Bihar: TTE assaulted by GRP ASI in train

Patna, July 7 A senior travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was brutally thrashed by a Government Railway Police (GRP) ASI after the former asked him to vacate the seat booked by a passenger on a Bhagalpur-bound train.

ASI Sunil Kumar Singh, who is posted at the Bakhtiyarpur railway station, boarded an AC chair car compartment of Danapur-Bhagalpur Intercity Express from Patna Junction railway station without any ticket.

When the passenger with the valid ticket boarded the train and asked him to vacate the seat, Singh refused. When the passenger asked TTE Dinesh Kumar Singh to arrange a seat for him, the latter asked Singh to sit somewhere else, leading to a verbal duel between them.

Singh then called his fellow GRP personnel at the Bakhtiyarpur railway station. When the train reached there, Singh thrashed the TTE in the presence of his colleagues.

Even as Kumar kept pleading with folded hands, Singh kept on beating him mercilessly. The entire incident happend in full public view. The passengers made video clips of the incident which have gone viral on social media.

"I was pleading him but he continued to thrash me. The ASI did not have ticket and had occupied the seat illegally. I also said that I have some disease, but he did not listen to me. I had also submitted a written complaint against the ASI with the GRP police station in Bakhtiyarpur, but they refused to accept my application," Kumar said.

"When the train reached Mokama railway station, I submitted a complaint against him there as well, but the GRP did not accept my application. I am appealing to senior police and railway officials to take cognisance of the matter and arrest the ASI," Singh said.

When contacted, the GRP officers at Bakhtiyarpur and Mokama refused to comment on the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor