Bihar: Two Unidentified Youths Found Shot Dead Near Canal in Rohtas

Bihar: The bodies of two unidentified youths were found near the canal side road in Dharupur village of Bikramganj, Rohtas. A motorcycle, reportedly from Buxar district, was also recovered nearby. The identities of the victims have not yet been ascertained. Initial investigations suggest that both youths may have been shot dead.

VIDEO | #Bihar: Two men found murdered in Rohtas.



"Prima facie, it appears that they were brought here and killed. The FSL team has been informed and is on their way. After that, all samples will be collected, and then we will send the bodies for postmortem," says Kumar Sanjay,… pic.twitter.com/kcjYhHMDre — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2024

The discovery was made by villagers who alerted the police. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called to the scene. The bodies have been sent to Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

"Prima facie, it appears that they were brought here and killed. The FSL team has been informed and is on their way. After that, all samples will be collected, and then we will send the bodies for postmortem," said Kumar Sanjay, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bikramganj.

The incident has caused panic among local residents, who are engaging in various discussions about the event. The police are continuing their investigation and working to identify the deceased based on the motorcycle's registration.