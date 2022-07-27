Bihar witness 20 deaths due to lightning strikes, in just 48 hours

According to the reports, at least 20 people died due to lightning strikes in eight districts in Bihar, just in 48 hours. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed his agony over this matter. According to the statics seven people died in the Kaimur district, while Patna and Bhojpur witness one death each. Jehanabad, Arwal, Rohtas, Aurangabad and Siwan reported one death each.



The Bihar CM announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh, he also urged the people to be careful in the monsoon. Also, IMD predicts that “Light to moderate rain will occur at a majority of places (in the state) this week. Fairly widespread rain accompanied with lightning and thunderstorm is likely across the state till July 30.”