Bihar Woman, in Love With Her Uncle, Kills Husband Days After Wedding

Aurangabad, Bihar (July 3, 2025): A newlywed woman allegedly plotted and executed her husband's murder with the help of her aunt’s husband, with whom she had been in a relationship for 15 years. The incident took place in Bihar’s Aurangabad district. The woman, identified as Gunja Singh, was married just over a month ago to 25-year-old Priyanshu Kumar Singh, a resident of Barwan village under Nabinagar block.

According to the reports, Gunja and her aunt’s husband, Jeevan Singh, 52, were in a long-term relationship that her family had opposed. Under family pressure, Gunja was married to Priyanshu in May. Despite the wedding, Gunja continued her relationship with Jeevan and saw Priyanshu as an obstacle. She allegedly conspired with Jeevan to eliminate her husband and secure their future together. Jeevan arranged for two men from Jharkhand to carry out the killing. He arranged local accommodation and mobile SIM cards for the shooters.

On June 24, Priyanshu travelled to Varanasi to visit his sister. While returning home, he informed Gunja of his arrival at Nabinagar station and asked her to send someone to pick him up on a motorcycle. Gunja then passed on his location to the shooters. The men followed Priyanshu and shot him dead on his way home. Police began an investigation and soon discovered evidence suggesting a contract killing. Upon further probe, Gunja was arrested. During interrogation, she reportedly confessed to the crime and revealed the murder plot with Jeevan Singh. Police also arrested the two shooters.

Gunja’s mobile phone has been seized, and her call records are being examined. Jeevan Singh remains absconding, and a search operation is underway.

Relatives of Gunja and Jeevan were reportedly aware of their relationship. The couple had expressed a desire to marry, but family members strongly opposed the idea. Because of this, Gunja was forced to marry Priyanshu.

The case has drawn comparisons to the May murder of Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya. In that case, the victim was allegedly killed by his wife Sonam and her lover Raj Kushawa during their honeymoon. All accused in that case have been arrested.