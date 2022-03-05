Bihar's EOU asks Google, Facebook, Twitter to provide details of cyber criminals

Patna, March 5 The Bihar Police's Economic Offence Unit (EOU) has asked Google, Facebook and Twitter to provide details of cyber criminals.

ADG (EOU) Nayyer Hasnain Khan has asked the India head of Google, Facebook and Twitter to provide details of the alleged criminals involved in threatening and blackmailing the common people of Bihar.

In the last few months, cyber criminals have used women to make video calls to potential targets and in turn take screenshots of the call to blackmail the victims.

The official said that there were 40 cases of blackmailing via social media in Bihar and FIRs have been lodged in different police stations across the state.

"We have given the details of 40 FIRs and asked them to provide details of the accused. In case of inaction from the India heads of Google, Facebook and Twitter, we will serve separate notice under the CrPC 91 to them. We have already sent e-mails to the head offices of these three institutions," Khan said.

"We have directed the officials to solve the cases within two months."

