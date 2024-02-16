Bihar's NDA Govt Orders Review of Departments Held by Ex-Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has ordered an investigation to assess the functioning of departments under the leadership of former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, along with his close ministers during the previous JDU-RJD government. The probe comes after orders were issued by the Bihar government to scrutinize the performance of various departments under Tejashwi Yadav and his associates in the previous administration.

According to news agency ANI, the review will encompass the Health Department, Road Construction Department, Urban Development and Housing Department, and decisions made by Tejashwi Yadav during his tenure. Additionally, the workings of the Rural Affairs Department, PHED, and Mines and Geology Department during the RJD regime will also be examined. Instructions have been communicated to the secretaries of all relevant departments by the state government in this regard.

This move follows a recent verbal assault launched by Tejashwi Yadav against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his address at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Tejashwi Yadav accused the CM of being unyielding and disregarding the opinions of others. He emphasized their past alliance and the sacrifices made to oppose the BJP, stating, "We decided to stay with Nitish ji, no matter how much we have to sacrifice, only to defeat BJP in 2024."

Tejashwi Yadav, alongside Rahul Gandhi, participated in the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Sasaram, Bihar, on Friday. The Yatra, which is reaching its conclusion in Bihar before advancing into Uttar Pradesh, witnessed Yadav and Gandhi sharing a stage for the first time in Bihar since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar severed ties with the INDIA bloc. Yadav was seen driving the lead jeep during the procession, symbolizing his solidarity with the alliance and its mission to unite against the BJP.