Bikaner-Guwahati train accident: Death toll rises to 6

The death toll in the Bikaner-Guwahati train accident in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district has risen to six, said Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO), Northeast Frontier Railway on Friday.

"Six people lost their lives and 31 passengers are injured after 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express (15633) derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday," said the Chief PRO.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP) North Bengal, DP Singh had said that some passengers are still trapped inside two coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said that they don't have an exact figure on casualties. However, one is in critical condition and around 40 people are injured.

The Prime Minister also earlier today took stock of the situation. He also announced an enhanced amount of ex gratia compensation to the victims of the accident.

Indian Railways announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family members of people who lost their lives in the incident that took place near Domohani (West Bengal), this evening. The injured have been taken to Jalpaigudi District Hospital and New Moinagudi district hospital.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed two teams to rescue passengers trapped after multiple bogies of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express (15633) derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district today. The accident took place near Domohani in West Bengal this evening.

Briefing media persons over the accident, Guneet Kaur, Chief PRO, North-East Frontier Railway, Guwahati said, "Accident occurred around 5 pm between Domohani and New Maynaguri. Around 10 coaches were affected. Three people are dead and 20 injured."

"An ex-gratia amount has also been announced for the affected passengers. A high-level inquiry has also been ordered," she added.

She said that the rescue operation is almost complete and the teams have successfully rescued the affected passengers.

( With inputs from ANI )

