Bike-borne men throw acid at minor girl in Delhi, one detained

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with acid by two bike-borne men in Delhi's Dwarka district area, police said on Wednesday.

The girl has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident took place at around 7:30 am.

The police have detained one person in the case after the victim raised suspicion over two people known to her.

According to police, a PCR call was received regarding the incident of throwing acid on a girl in the area of Police Station Mohan Garden.

It was stated that a girl aged 17 years was allegedly attacked using some acid-like substance by two persons on a bike around 7:30 am this morning, police said.

"The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. One person has been detained and further investigation is going on," Delhi Police said.

The father of the victim said, "My two daughters were going to school at 7:29 am, but later around 7:35 am my younger daughter returned home and told me that two boys have thrown acid on her elder sister. The accused had their face covered which can be seen in a CCTV footage."

Her condition is not good and we are very worried. We have spoken to the police, the father added.

Mother of the victim said, "My younger daughter came rushing and told me that acid was thrown at her elder sister. her condition is not good."

( With inputs from ANI )

