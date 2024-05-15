Bike rider dies in crash between two cars in Delhi

New Delhi, May 15 A 65-year-old man on a motorcycle died after he was allegedly crushed between two cars following an accident in west Delhi on Wednesday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Kishan Lal, a resident of Khanpur.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said that at around 10 a.m. information regarding an accident was received at Rajouri Garden police station.

Upon reaching the spot, Kishan was shifted to DDU Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

"During the initial investigation, it was found that a Ford Endeavour collided with a motorcycle from behind, subsequently hitting the BMW in front of the motorcycle. As a result, the motorcycle sustained severe damage, and the rear of the car was also damaged,” said the DCP.

“There were two persons in the offending vehicle, who have been apprehended. Legal action is being taken in the matter,” the DCP added.

