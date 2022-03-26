Birbhum violence: 15-member CBI team with CFSL experts reaches Rampurhat village to probe case

After the Calcutta High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the Birbhum violence case, a 15-member team of the Central agency reached the crime scene in Rampurhat on Saturday to probe the case.

The team is led by deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Akhilesh Singh and also includes Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts.

Meanwhile, CBI has named 21 accused under Section 147, 148, 149 and other Sections in FIR on suspected offence of armed rioting.

Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya on Friday informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far.

A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to Bagtui village on Thursday to meet the kin of those killed in the violence.

On Friday, the Calcutta HC directed the SIT formed by the West Bengal government to hand over case papers and accused persons arrested by it to the central probe agency.

The Court had also directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. Following this direction, CCTV cameras have been installed in the violence-affected area of Rampurhat.

Also, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the arson incident. The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators involved in the crime.

( With inputs from ANI )

