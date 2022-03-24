Birbhum violence: Youth Congress moves NHRC, demands independent investigation

A complaint has been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) by the Legal Cell of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) against violation of human rights of the residents of Baktui village of Birbhum, West Bengal.

Complainant Amrish Ranjan Pandey, National Secretary, (IYC) and Ambuj Dixit, National Co-Coordinator, Legal Cell, (IYC) filed a complaint against the West Bengal government demanding an independent investigation in the killings of people in Baktui village, Birbhum, West Bengal.

The complaint states, "Media reports show that Trinamool Congress (TMC) has unleashed a wave of violence against political opponents in the area, resulting in arson and killing being widespread in the area. A mass exodus of people is also happening from the village on account of fear of being killed by TMC goons."

Following the violence in which several people died, the leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will visit Birbhum on Thursday.

"Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will visit Birbhum today, March 24 in the wake of the incident which killed more than eight people. Following his visit to Birbhum in West Bengal, he will submit the report to party leadership," said K Suresh, Chief Whip of Congress in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chowdhury, who is also West Bengal Congress chief, on Wednesday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting him to invoke Article 355 of the Constitution "to ensure that the Government of West Bengal is carried on in accordance with the provision of the Constitution."

As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far. He further informed that Bhadu Shaikh's murder was reported on Monday night, an hour after which 7-8 houses nearby had caught fire. A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday took cognizance of the Birbhum incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor