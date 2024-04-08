Birender Singh Quits BJP: Former Union Minister Joins Congress

Prominent BJP leader in Haryana and former Union minister Birender Singh has announced his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and stated that he will be joining the Congress party. Singh's decision to join the Congress comes a month after his son, Brijendra Singh, resigned from the Lok Sabha and left the BJP and joined the grand old party. Birender Singh's wife, Prem Lata, who previously served as a BJP MLA in Haryana, also resigned from the ruling party.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Birender Singh said, "I have resigned from the primary membership of the BJP and sent my resignation to party chief J P Nadda. My wife Prem Lata, who remained MLA from 2014-2019, has also quit the party. Tomorrow, we will join the Congress."Birender Singh had joined the BJP nearly 10 years ago after being associated with the Congress for over four decades.

Birender resigned from the Upper House in 2020 after Brijendra, a 1998-batch IAS officer who opted for voluntary retirement to enter politics, was elected Hisar MP. Last month, Brijendra Singh, Hisar MP and Birender Singh's son, resigned from the primary membership of the BJP and had joined the grand old party. The Hisar MP announced his resignation on social media platform X citing 'compelling political reasons'. Singh joined the Congress soon after announcing the resignation from the primary membership of the BJP. The Hisar MP, after resigning from the BJP had said that the BJP's decision to ally with the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) was also one of the reasons for his exit from the party. The father-son duo had frequently opposed the BJP's stance on various matters in the past.