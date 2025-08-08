BITS Pilani Placement 2025: Over 80% Students Placed, Average Salary Rises to Rs 19.4 Lakh

The 2025 batch of BITS Pilani has set a new benchmark in placements. As of July 2025, over 80% of students have secured jobs — an increase of 11% from last year. The average salary package rose by 14% to Rs 19.4 lakh per annum. There was strong demand in sectors such as algorithmic trading, core engineering, and consulting.

BITS Pilani, one of India’s top engineering institutes, released its 2025 placement report, which was record-breaking in several aspects. While placement outcomes across India have been mixed this year, BITS Pilani witnessed a significant jump. The IT services and startup sectors saw a decline, but areas like quantitative trading, core engineering, consulting, and research remained robust.

According to the report, the average annual salary rose to Rs 19.4 lakh from last year’s Rs 17 lakh. The average offer reached Rs 22 lakh per annum. Notably, domestic salary packages in algorithmic trading and electronics design grew by 44%.

Over 500 companies participated in the placement drive, including Tower Research, Quadeye, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, BCG, and Kearney. Companies such as Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, and Micron played a major role in hiring for investment banking and electronics design roles.

BITS Pilani’s unique “Practice School” internship model also contributed significantly by converting internships into pre-placement offers. Additionally, around 100 PhD scholars were placed this year — 42 in industry roles and 58 in academic institutions.