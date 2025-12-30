BJD slams Odisha govt over collapsed paddy procurement

Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 Senior BJD leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition Prasanna Acharya on Tuesday hit out at the Odisha Government, alleging that the paddy procurement system in the state has “completely collapsed”, pushing farmers into distress sale.

Addressing a press conference, Acharya said that although the procurement season has begun, most market yards across Odisha are yet to open, and the administration is “unprepared” to purchase paddy from registered farmers.

“Farmers are in severe distress. They are unable to sell their produce at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). In many places, even input subsidies are not reaching them,” he alleged.

Acharya claimed that due to government apathy, farmers are being forced to protest on the streets. He cited comparative procurement figures, stating that around 41 per cent of registered farmers in Chhattisgarh have already sold their paddy to the government, while in Odisha the figure stands at only 8 per cent.

“This shows the precarious condition in Odisha. Farmers need money for the next crop (Dalua cultivation), but without procurement at MSP, they are compelled to sell in distress at lower prices,” he said.

The BJD leader further added that his party had raised the issue strongly during the last Assembly session, but the government refused to listen.

“We have no option left. Along with the farmers, we will take to the streets to fight for their rights,” Acharya declared, accusing the government of being indifferent to the crisis unfolding in rural Odisha.

Although paddy procurement has begun in 13 districts of the state, the BJD alleged that the process has completely collapsed.

The senior leader alleged that the state government is busy patting itself on the back for paying an input subsidy of Rs 800 per quintal of paddy; however, this appears to be a joke and a betrayal of farmers in view of the ground reality of the paddy procurement situation.

Acharya further added that the paddy procurement target for Odisha has been set at 73 lakh metric tons, while it is 80 lakh metric tons for Chhattisgarh, despite the latter being a smaller state.

He criticised the state government for remaining silent on the issue and not demanding that the central government increase Odisha's paddy procurement target.

