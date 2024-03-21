BJP appoints Vinay Sahasrabuddhe as Raj election in-charge

BJP appoints Vinay Sahasrabuddhe as Raj election in-charge

Jaipur, March 21 The BJP on Thursday announced state election in-charge for Rajasthan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been appointed as the state election in-charge of the state, whereas Vijaya Rahatkar and Pravesh Verma have been made co-in-charges.

Rajasthan BJP's former president Satish Poonia has been appointed as election in-charge of Haryana.

Arun Singh has been named as Andhra Pradesh election in-charge for the party.

"The appointments will be implemented with immediate effect," said Arun Singh, national general secretary in his orders.

