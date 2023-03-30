BJP blames Mamata Banerjee for violence during Ram Navami procession in West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal slammed Mamata Banerjee's TMC government on Thursday, holding her directly responsible for the violence during a Ram Navami procession.

On Thursday, it was reported that a procession in the Shivpuri area of Howrah was attacked by Muslim extremists, resulting in multiple vehicles being set on fire. The police had to conduct a flag march in the area due to the violence.

BJP's Amit Malviya took aim at WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the ruckus while the party also called for a CBI inquiry into the matter.

In brazen disregard for Hindu sentiments, Mamata Banerjee held dharna on Ramanavami, then warned Hindus about avoiding Muslim areas because it was Ramzan, forgetting that Hindus too were fasting for Navratr. As Home Minister of WB she is directly responsible for Howrah violence. pic.twitter.com/0975DJ8Wyf — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 30, 2023

"In brazen disregard for Hindu sentiments, Mamata Banerjee held dharna on Ramanavami, then warned Hindus about avoiding Muslim areas because it was Ramzan, forgetting that Hindus too were fasting for Navratri. As Home Minister of WB she is directly responsible for Howrah violence," Malviya tweeted.

Within a span of 24 hours, there have been two incidents of violence during Ram Navami rallies in the area. On Wednesday, a procession was carried out in the Sankrail district of Howrah, where several young people were reportedly carrying weapons during the rally.