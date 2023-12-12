BJP changed its strategy due to Nitish Kumar's 'masterstroke': K.C Tyagi

Patna, Dec 12 After BJP announced Mohan Yadav (from Yadav caste) as its Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, the JD(U) Spokesperson K.C Tyagi on Tuesday said that the saffron party was forced to change its strategy due to the caste census conducted in Bihar.

“The caste census in Bihar was followed by enhancing the quota reservation. It was a masterstroke of Nitish Kumar government. It forced BJP to change its strategy,” Tyagi said while interacting with the media persons in Patna.

He said that the Chief Minister will soon visit Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand and address the election rallies. Besides, he will also go to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

“The caste based survey and enhancing quota reservation has increased the popularity of Nitish Kumar,” Tyagi said.

He said that BJP changed its strategy in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh due to the sharp politics of Nitish Kumar.

He said that if Congress had taken help of Nitish Kumar during the assembly elections in three states, the result may have been different.

As per the cast census, the Yadav caste, has the highest population (14 per cent) in Bihar.

As the data shows, the Yadav caste can be a deciding factor in upcoming general elections as far as Bihar and Madhya Pradesh is concerned and by choosing Mohan Yadav as Chief Minister, the BJP is trying to get Yadav voters on its side.

