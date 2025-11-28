BJP congratulates Assam govt for passing anti-Polygamy Bill; Cong says ‘unnecessary'

New Delhi, Nov 28 As the Assam Legislative Assembly passed a Bill banning polygamy and making it a punishable offence with up to seven years of imprisonment, the BJP on Friday welcomed the move, calling it necessary for societal reform. However, the Congress criticised the Bill, arguing that it was unnecessary as since similar provisions already exist under Sections 82 and 83 of the Indian Constitution.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, “This is a good step. Our values in India’s Sanatan culture clearly define the concept of family. If someone does not accept that structure, it is wrong. This Bill will help preserve Assam’s cultural identity.”

Supporting the legislation, BJP leader RP Singh said, “Polygamy is not good for society. There must be action against it. Marrying again while the first wife is still alive is unacceptable. No civilised society can support such practice. Assam has taken the right step, and I congratulate them.”

Meanwhile, Congress leaders expressed strong disagreement.

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia stated, “There was no need for this Bill since similar provisions already exist under Sections 82 and 83 of the Indian Constitution. Development in Assam has slowed, and this appears to be another attempt at polarisation, as seen in several states. Its introduction is unnecessary.”

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput also criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying, “As elections approach, Hemanta Biswa Sarma is losing balance. He needs treatment, which can be provided in Agra. Polygamy is already prohibited under Indian law, but practices within tribal communities cannot be stopped by legislation.”

He added, “Polygamy has been restricted for a long time, but can Biswa Sarma change traditions still practiced among tribal communities in the Northeast and even in Himachal Pradesh? This is merely another attempt to push a Hindu-Muslim narrative and divert attention from real issues. He has earned the title of the most corrupt Chief Minister in history.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Assam Legislative Assembly passed a Bill to ban polygamy, making it a punishable offence with up to seven years of imprisonment, along with a provision for compensation to the victim woman.

The Chief Minister said that the 'Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025' is the first step towards bringing in new legislation in the state, in line with the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly.

Under the provisions of the Bill, any person found guilty of unlawfully entering into a second marriage while the first marriage is still subsisting can face imprisonment of up to seven years. Any person who hides an existing marriage and proceeds to marry again shall face 10 years in jail and a fine.

However, it excludes Scheduled Tribes and areas under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which grants autonomy to tribal regions in northeastern states.

The Bill defines 'polygamy' as the act of marrying or being married to another person when either of the parties already has a subsisting marriage or a living spouse from whom he/she is not legally divorced, or their marriage is not legally annulled or declared void.

