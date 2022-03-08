BJP counters Mamata Banerjee, says There is no alternative to PM Modi

After West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee gave a clarion call to the Opposition to get united to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday said that there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, BJP state president said, "Such a big target isn't good for their (TMC's) health. Her (Mamata Banerjee) winning the state Assembly elections doesn't mean she will win the Lok Sabha elections, as well. We will defeat them."

He said that Mamata Banerjee has already looted the democracy in the state, while adding, "We should do a comparative analysis between Mamata Banerjee's wealth and property when she came to politics in the 1970s and Narendra Modi's family's wealth."

Majumdar further said that the West Bengal Chief Minister is a senior politician but has no control.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party, calling it a party of rioters and stressing that the country needs an 'alternative force'.

"BJP is the 'dangabaaz' (rioter) and corrupt party... they want to destroy democracy. Thanks to women MLAs of TMC for saving democracy in Vidhan Sabha yesterday," the Trinamool Congress leaders said, referring to the ruckus witnessed in the West Bengal Assembly on Monday.

"We have to be active.... we have to give a call for 2024 General Elections to remove the BJP," she added.

A ruckus erupted inside West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday, the first day of the budget session as the Opposition protested over the alleged violence in the recently concluded civic elections in the state.

BJP leaders along with the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari marched towards Raj Bhavan to meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar after ruckus in the Assembly session.

( With inputs from ANI )

