BJP deceiving sanitation workers for past 3 decades in Delhi: AAP's Durgesh Pathak

Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Tuesday slammed Delhi chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Adesh Gupta over the announcement of regularisation of sanitization workers in the national capital. Stating that the BJP has been deceiving people, Pathak said that "their time is now over in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)".

Delhi unit of the BJP chief had earlier said that the regularisation of the sanitization workers has begun in the MCD.

Speaking to media persons, Pathak said, "Yesterday, the BJP held a press conference and Gupta looked nervous about the imminent defeat in the MCD polls. They themselves know about their upcoming defeat. Many sanitation workers called me and complained about their (BJ) lies. They said that the BJP has made these promises many times but never fulfilled them. It's been around 30 years that these workers are being deceived."

The AAP leader said that the time for the BJP is now up in the MCD. "I would like to tell the sanitation workers to take revenge and defeat the BJP," he added.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Pathak said that the ruling party starts mentioning their works ahead of Municipal Corporation's elections in Delhi.

The MCD polls are likley in the next few months.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor