BJP dominates in Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia's supporters face setback

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a hat-trick by securing victory in the 2023 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh, out of the 230 seats, the BJP claimed 163, while the Congress had to settle for 66 seats. While the BJP performed exceptionally well overall, supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had joined the BJP, faced disappointment as they couldn't secure victory and had to accept defeat.

In 2020, a total of 22 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) departed from the Congress party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Among them, the BJP allocated tickets to the Scindia group MLAs and leaders in six constituencies, while in four other constituencies, opportunities were given to other Scindia supporters. A total of 20 Scindia supporters received tickets in the assembly election, with 11 emerging as a winner and nine facing defeat. The successful candidates included Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Tulsisilavat, Prabhuram Choudhary, Govind Singh Rajput, Bisaahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang, Brijendra Singh Yadav, Manoj Choudhary, Aindal Singh Kansana, Mohansingh Rathod, and Mahendra Singh Yadav. On the other hand, Rajyavardhan Singh Dattigavan, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Suresh Dhakad Rathkheda, Jaypal Singh Jajji, Kamlesh Jatav, Imrati Devi, Raghu Raj Singh Kansana, Maya Singh, and Heerendra Singh Banti faced defeat in their respective constituencies.

O.P.S. Bhadoriya, a minister in Shivraj Singh Chauhan government, was not nominated for a ticket in the recent elections. Additionally, former MLA Munnalal Goyal, along with Jaswant Jatav, Giriraj Dandotiya, Ranveer Jatav, and Raksha Sarouniya, who were all closely associated with the Scindia's family, were also not selected as candidates by the BJP. These seven individuals did not receive tickets in the electoral process.