BJP draws roadmap for 2026 TN Assembly polls

Chennai, Nov 29 The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held its State Executive Committee meeting in Kumbakonam on Saturday, bringing together the party's top national strategists and senior state leaders for an extensive review of organisational preparedness and electoral strategies.

The meeting served as a platform to chart the political roadmap for the coming months, with a special focus on strengthening the BJP's presence across Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B. L. Santhosh, who played a key role in steering the discussions, stressed the importance of building a robust organisational structure at the booth, mandal, and district levels.

He emphasised the need for disciplined cadre-based activity, continuous outreach programmes, and streamlined coordination between various wings of the party.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran presented an overview of the ongoing initiatives across the State, including membership drives, Jana Sampark programmes, district-level campaigns, and social media outreach.

He noted that the enthusiasm among party cadres has grown significantly in recent months, particularly in urban centres and industrial belts.

BJP's Tamil Nadu Election In-Charge and National Vice President Baijayant Panda highlighted the importance of data-driven campaigning and constituency-specific political engagement.

He urged the state leadership to prioritise booth-level committees and intensify public contact programmes ahead of upcoming electoral battles.

State Incharge Arvind Menon and Co-In-Charge P. Sudhakar Reddy reviewed the party's performance across regions and called for targeted efforts in districts where the BJP has emerging support bases.

They underscored the need for strengthening the youth and women's wings to widen the party's social appeal.

Senior leaders, including former State Presidents Pon Radhakrishnan and Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with former National Secretary H. Raja, offered their insights on ideological clarity, grassroots training, and countering political narratives of rival parties.

A wide range of organisational heads, State Treasurer S. R. Sekar, Vice Presidents Karu Nagarajan and Ma. Venkatesan, General Secretaries Karuppu Muruganandham, Pon Balaganapathy, and Karthiyayini, also participated and presented updates from their respective departments.

The executive discussed strategies for expanding the BJP's support base, improving communication channels, strengthening alliances, and enhancing visibility at the local level.

Leaders reiterated that Tamil Nadu remains a key state in the party's national vision and that all units must work in unity to ensure a stronger electoral performance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor