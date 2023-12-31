BJP Eyeing Victory in All 80 Seats in 2024 Assembly Elections: JP Nadda

In the latest 2023 Assembly elections, notable political developments unfolded across five states. The Congress party clinched victory in Telangana, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) triumphed in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. Manipur witnessed a local party securing success in the polls. Looking ahead, as we approach 2024, several states, including Uttar Pradesh, are gearing up for their assembly elections. In a recent statement, BJP president JP Nadda shared insights about the forthcoming electoral landscape.

On Sunday, JP Nada predicted that under the leadership of Prime misnter Narendra Modi and CM Yog Adityanath the party will win all 80 seats in UP. He made thos statement during the inaugural ceremony of the women's half marathon in Dubbaga area of Lucknow. He said that "Along with women empowerment the UP government has ended mafia rule and corruption while paving way for infrastructure development. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav only want to keep their families prosperous.”

While taunting Congress Nadda added," “Those who left no stone unturned to break the country are today taking out the Bharat Jodo Yatra, those who have done injustice are taking out the Nyay Yatra. Those who did not imagine anyone outside the family are suddenly talking about the country. Today there is a big competition going on between those who take the country forward and those who pull it back. While the INDIA alliance slogan is to stop Modi, the PM is working to take India forward.”

Meanwhile PM Narendra Modi in his last Man Ki Bat of the years stated that in new year his main motive is to start Fit India Movement, promoting both physical and mental well-being. Before the broadcast, saying he would discuss "Fit India, health startups and how our youth are adopting Indian fitness styles."

Chess champion Vishwanathan Anand joined the Prime Minister on the show, sharing his own workout routine and highlighting the connection between physical exercise and mental clarity. He stressed the importance of adequate sleep, suggesting at least seven to eight hours as part of a healthy routine.