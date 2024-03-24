BJP fields Kangana Ranaut from Himachal's Mandi

Shimla, March 24 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced actor Kangana Ranaut as its candidate from the Mandi seat and Rajeev Bhardwaj from the Kangra seat in Himachal Pradesh.

After Kangana's name was announced from Mandi, she said she was elated to officially join the party.

"My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party (BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant," she posted on X.

