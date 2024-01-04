BJP Gearing Up for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, JP Nadda to Run for Election? 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections with an ambitious goal: winning over 400 seats. To achieve this, the party is reportedly devising a new strategy, which may involve fielding senior leaders from the Rajya Sabha in the Lok Sabha race. Party president JP Nadda himself is seen as a potential candidate.

Several other prominent Rajya Sabha members could be fielded by the BJP in their respective states. Sources suggest JP Nadda may contest from Himachal Pradesh, marking his first attempt at a Lok Sabha seat. He has previously served as an MLA thrice.

Rajya Sabha Term Limit Policy:

The BJP has a policy of not offering more than two terms to its Rajya Sabha members. This rule, if applied, would lend further credence to Nadda's possible Lok Sabha candidature. His second term in the Rajya Sabha is set to expire this year.

Election Preparations in Full Swing:

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned in its preparations for the upcoming elections. The party is simultaneously strategizing for both the Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction and the Lok Sabha polls. Notably, rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda are planned in all 160 seats lost by the party in the previous Lok Sabha election.