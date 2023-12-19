BJP has adopted ‘suspend, throw out & bulldoze’ tactic to destroy democracy: Kharge

New Delhi, Dec 19 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday slammed the government over the suspension of 141 opposition MPs for remainder of Winter Session.

He said that BJP tactics reinforces charge that an autocratic BJP wants to demolish democracy in this country and they have adopted this suspend, throw out and bulldoze strategy to destroy the democracy.

"The suspension of a total of 141 Opposition MPs from Parliament reinforces our charge that an autocratic BJP wants to demolish democracy in this country. We all know that key Bills like the Criminal Law Amendments, which unleash draconian powers and impede citizen's Rights, are listed," Kharge wrote on X.

He alleged that the Modi government does not want the people of India to hear out the Opposition, while these Bills are debated and deliberated.

"Therefore, they have adopted this suspend, throw out and bulldoze tactic to destroy Democracy! Our simple demands about the Union Home Minister making a statement in Parliament on the grave security breach and a detailed discussion on the same, remain unaltered," he said.

His remarks came after 49 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended on Tuesday even as the three criminal Bills are listed for discussion.

On Monday 33 Lok Sabha MPs and 45 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended.

On December 14, 13 Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP were suspended.

A total of 141 MPs have been suspended for demanding a detailed discussion on Parliament security breach by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor