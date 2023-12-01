BJP has already lost Assembly elections: Kamal Nath after exit polls

Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Thursday said that the public is set to put a stamp on the Congress government on December 2. In a post on X, Congress leader Kamal Nath said, "All Congress workers should come to the field with full force. BJP has lost the elections. Some exit polls have been deliberately created to frustrate Congress workers and to create pressure on officials by creating a false atmosphere. This conspiracy is not going to succeed. All Congress officials, district presidents, district in-charges, heads of Morcha organizations and cell officials should get involved in their respective work and conduct fair counting of votes. We are all ready to win. We are all united. If you feel any problem then please talk to me directly. Congress Party government is being formed on 3rd December."

According to India Today-Axis My India prediction, the BJP will retain power in Madhya Pradesh by bagging 47 per cent vote share and 140-162 seats. It said Congress is likely to get 60-90 seats with a 41 per cent vote share. Others are expected to get 12 per cent votes and 0-3 seats. According to the India TV-CNX poll, BJP is poised to get 48 per cent votes, Congress 38 per cent and others 16 per cent.The poll predicted 140-159 seats for BJP, 70-89 seats for Congress and 0-2 for others. The Times Now-ETG gave 43.83 per cent vote share to BJP, 42.23 per cent to Congress and 13.94 per cent to others.It said the ruling party in the state is poised to win 105-117 seats, Congress 109-125 seats and others 1-5 seats. Republic TV gave a 43.4 per cent vote share to the BJP, 41.7 per cent to Congress and 14.9 per cent to others. It gave 118-130 seats to BJP, 97-107 to Congress and 0-2 polls for others. P-Marq predicted both BJP and Congress winning 103-122 seats with 43.1 per cent votes and others getting 3-8 seats with 13.8 per cent votes. The last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Later, Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 MLAs, switched over to the BJP and Chouhan again assumed office as Chief Minister of the state.