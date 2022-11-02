BJP leader Shahzad Poonawalla demands sacking of Delhi minister Satyendra Jain

Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla has demanded the sacking of Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi government minister Satyendra Jain, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Talking to ANI, Shahzad said, "Delhi Chief Minister's minister Satyendar Jain, who is in jail in the Hawala case, has taken ten crore rupees from Sukesh Chandrashekhar as protection money while in jail."

"Kejriwal kept Satyendra Jain for extortion because he has been in jail for the last four to five months, he has not got bail yet remains a minister. Arvind Kejriwal calls him staunchly honest, while the courts call him criminal," he added.

"He said that thug Sukesh Chandrashekhar was cheated and lured into sending him to Rajya Sabha. The AAP party has also been paid about 50 crores, there is no doubt that AAP should be called a hardcore corrupt party," he further said.

In a letter by Sukesh Chandrashekhar to Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, he said that he has been associated with AAP leader Satyendar Jain since 2015. He has given Rs 50 crores after the promise of being given an important post in the Aam Admi Party in South India.

"After my arrest in the year 2017, I was imprisoned in Tihar Jail and Satyendra Jain visited me several times. The secretary had asked me to give Rs 2 crore per month as protection money," Chandrashekhar stated in his letter.

"Thereafter in 2019 again I was visited by Satyender Jain and his Secretary and his close friend Sushil in Jail, and asking me to pay Rs 2 crores every month to him as protection money to live safely in Jail, and to get even basic facilities provided. Also, he asked me to pay Rs 1.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel. Minister's close aide forced me to pay and the total amount of 10 crores in a matter of two three months was extorted from me through constant pressure," he added.

The conman said that all the amounts were collected in Kolkata through his associate Chaturvedi.

"Hence a total amount of Rs. 10 crore was paid to Satyender Jain, and Rs 12.50 Crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel," he said.

"During the recent investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), I had disclosed about DG prison and also the Racket run by DG and Jail administration, and also filed a writ in the High Court of Delhi seeking CBI inquiry, where the Court issued notice and the matter is scheduled for a hearing next month, as per the letter," Chandrashekhar said.

He said that he has disclosed all the amounts paid to Satyender Jain and AAP, and DG prison with CBI.

"Last month during an investigation by CB1/ACB Div-5, I had disclosed all the details of amounts paid to Satyender Jain and AAP, and DG prison. But no action has been still initiated. As now Satyender Jain is lodged in Jail-7, Tihar, he has been threatening me through DG Prison and Jail administration, asking me to withdraw the complaint filed in High Court, I have been severally harassed and threatened," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that Sukesh Chandrashekhar's allegations look like a completely fictitious story planted to divert attention from the Morbi bridge collapse incident.

"Morbi Tragedy occurred the day before yesterday. All TV channels raised this issue yesterday but it disappeared today and Sukesh Chandrashekhar's allegations appeared. Doesn't this look like a completely fictitious story planted to divert attention from Morbi?" Kejriwal said in a press conference held today.

