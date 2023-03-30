BJP leaders accuses Congress of inviting foreign interference into India’s internal matters

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seized on Congress leader Digvijay Singh’s thanks to Germany for reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha to accuse the opposition party of inviting foreign powers for interference into India’s internal matters, and termed him and his party disgrace to nation.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju, slammed the German reaction, asserting that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership will not tolerate any foreign intervention.

Their attack came after Congress leader Singh thanked the German foreign ministry and Richard Walker, Chief International Editor of Deutsche Welle, for taking note of how Democracy is being compromised in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi.

At a press briefing, Germany’s foreign ministry spokesperson said, We have taken note of the verdict of first instance against Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate. Germany expects that standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles will equally apply to the proceedings against Rahul Gandhi, the spokesperson added.

Sharing a screenshot of Digivijaya Singh’s tweet, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers for interference into India’s internal matters. “Remember, Indian Judiciary can’t be influenced by foreign interference. India won’t tolerate ‘foreign influence’ anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri @narendramodi Ji, Rijiju said.

Attacking the Congress over Singh’s tweet, Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said, “disgrace to nation, @INCIndia & @RahulGandhi don’t believe to fight India’s democratic, political and legal battle within country, hence, invite foreign powers to interfere in our internal matter. But New India headed by @narendramodi Ji will not tolerate any foreign intervention.” Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman also slammed the Congress over Singh’s tweet.

