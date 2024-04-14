BJP manifesto designed to shape life for poor: Basavaraj Bommai

Gadag (Karnataka), April 14 Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the BJP manifesto is designed to shape the lives of the poor and also aimed at building the country.

“The manifesto is aimed at banishing poverty,” he said.

He said in the last 10 years, at least 15 crore people have been lifted out of poverty and the manifesto has promised to lift another 25 crore people from the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

“It has also promised basic infrastructure, houses and toilets to people. Under the Surya Ghar scheme, power can be generated through solar energy which will also be extended to help farmers. For girl students, a new scheme 'Laksha Pati Deedi' will cater to 3 crore women,” he said.

He said that the manifesto increases the quality of life of people and will also remove poverty.

“Congress has announced schemes irresponsibly because they know they are not coming back to power. Our manifesto is a highly responsible document,” he said.

