BJP meet to discuss remaining 30 seats in Punjab; list likely on Jan 27

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the Punjab BJP leaders at the party office on Tuesday to discuss the candidates for the remaining seats in Punjab and the next list is likely to be declared on January 27.

( With inputs from ANI )

