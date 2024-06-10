BJP Minister Suresh Gopi Wants To Quit Modi 3.0 Cabinet For Films, Hours After Taking Oath

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi who was sworn in as a minister into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government a day ago has indicated that he could soon be 'relieved from the Cabinet. 'Soon after he was sworn in as MoS on Sunday evening, he told a media channel that he wants to work as an MP and never coveted a Cabinet berth. He also stated that he believes he will be relieved of his responsibilities soon. “The people of Thrissur know very well. I will perform very well as an MP. I want to act in films. Let the party decide,” Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Gopi's announcement came ahead of the third Modi government's first cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday evening. Before leaving for Delhi on Sunday, Gopi told the media at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, his induction into the Cabinet is Modi’s decision. He said that the PM has invited him at his residence and he is going there. According to reports, Suresh Gopi's unwillingness to become a minister is due to his commitments as an actor. He has over half a dozen film projects in the pipeline.

Narendra Modi was sworn-in as prime minister for the third consecutive term, along with his 71 ministers, on Sunday evening. In the new coalition government, besides Narendra Modi, 30 Cabinet Ministers, five Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 36 Ministers of State were administered the oath of secrecy and office by President Droupadi Murmu. Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar – all ministers in the Modi 2.0 Cabinet – took oath as cabinet ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Narendra Modi became the first person after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to be elected as PM for the third consecutive term. Political veterans, business leaders, celebrities and actors were among people who attended the ceremony.