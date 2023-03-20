BJP MLC Baburao Chinchansur resigns from Karnataka Legislative Council
By ANI | Published: March 20, 2023 10:43 PM 2023-03-20T22:43:15+5:30 2023-03-20T22:45:07+5:30
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 20 : Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Baburao Chinchansur on Monday tendered his resignation from the State Legislative Council.
It is believed that this resignation came in the wake of the denial of a ticket to the aspirant leader from the Gurmitkal constituency by the BJP.
Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti accepted the resignation.
