BJP MLC Baburao Chinchansur resigns from Karnataka Legislative Council

By ANI | Published: March 20, 2023 10:43 PM 2023-03-20T22:43:15+5:30 2023-03-20T22:45:07+5:30

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 20 : Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Baburao Chinchansur on Monday tendered his resignation from the State Legislative Council.

It is believed that this resignation came in the wake of the denial of a ticket to the aspirant leader from the Gurmitkal constituency by the BJP.

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti accepted the resignation.

