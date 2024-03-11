BJP MP Faces Backlash Over Statement: 'Will Amend Constitution if BJP Secures 400+ Seats'

Karnataka: "If we get 400+ majority, we will amend the Constitution. The BJP will amend it to remove the word secular from the preamble of the Constitution. For this, the BJP should get a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha." BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde has said that the constitution of the country can be changed. He had said the same thing six years ago.



Hegde has been a six-time Lok Sabha member from Karnataka. At a rally, Ananth Kumar Hegde said "Congress had forced unnecessary things into the Constitution. Laws have been enacted to suppress the Hindu community. That's all to change. That's not possible without a majority. This is not possible even though there is no Congress in the Lok Sabha now and PM Modi has a two-thirds majority. He said that a change in the Constitution requires a victory in two-thirds of the states with a two-thirds majority in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha."

"Modi has announced 'Abki Baar 400 Par', why is it 400 Par? Because we have a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. But we don't have a majority in the Rajya Sabha." Even in the state government, we do not have the required majority. MP Ananth Kumar Hegde said that if more than 400 seats are won in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it will help in getting a majority in the Rajya Sabha as well.

Rahul Gandhi's Criticism

"The BJP needs 400 seats to change the Constitution. The hidden agenda of Narendra Modi and the Sangh Parivar has now become public. Modi and the BJP want to end Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution. They hate justice, equality, civil rights, and freedom." Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that the "govt's policy is to divide society, enslave the media, curb freedom of expression, misuse the investigative machinery, and put pressure on the opposition."

नरेंद्र मोदी और भाजपा का अंतिम लक्ष्य बाबा साहेब के संविधान को ख़त्म करना है। उन्हें न्याय, बराबरी, नागरिक अधिकार और लोकतंत्र से नफ़रत… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 10, 2024

BJP's explanation

The BJP has taken a defensive stand after criticism from the opposition. The Karnataka BJP has distanced itself from Anant Kumar Hegde's statement in a tweet. "This is Hegde's personal opinion. The party has sought an explanation from him." BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the party has always worked in the national interest.