BJP MP Hans Raj Hans hands over ₹1L cheque to kin of Delhi teen killed by boyfriend

The BJP MP who arrived at the victim's residence expressed immense sorrow and grief over the gruesome murder. He handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh as a compensation to the family of the deceased.Hans revealed that PM Modi himself got emotional on learning about the horrific incident. He further stated that PM Modi has always looked forward for the betterment of India's daughters through his 'Beti Bachao' mission.

He further stated that the crime was so heinous that no parent would be able to see the complete video of the act. He assured the victim's family that justice will be served to them and the accused will face the highest punishment."I have spoken with the Police. You will not be able to watch the complete video (of the crime) if you are a parent, you will not be able to sleep," said BJP MP Hans Raj Hans