BJP office-bearer molested in MP's Damoh; case registered, 1 accused held

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 9 : A local leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha was allegedly molested by two people in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Friday. Following this a case has been registered and one of the accused has been rounded up, a police official said.

The incident occurred in the Hatta area of the district when the victim was going to attend her computer classes. After the incident, she informed her fellow students in the computer class about the matter, after which they caught the accused and beat up them but before they could be handed over to the police, both of them fled from the spot.

According to the victim, she used to come to attend computer coaching classes in Hatta from her place via bus. On the day of the incident, when she deboarded from the bus and went to the computer centre, the accused followed her and molested her. After that she called fellow students of the coaching centre, they caught the accused and beat up them as well.

"After that when we reached the police station to lodge a complaint into the matter, the FIR was not registered and the woman constable misbehaved with us. I am the general secretary of BJP Gramin Mahila Morcha and I called my president but the constable also misbehaved with the president. They told us that you were office bearers not the prime minister," the victim alleged.

Hatta police station in charge Manish Mishra, however, denied any act of misbehaving by constables in the police station and said, "No such incident occurred here."

Mishra also said, "A case into the matter was registered under IPC section 354 and POCSO Act in the matter. One of the two accused has been rounded up and the matter is being investigated."

