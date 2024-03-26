BJP Protests in Delhi, Demands Resignation of CM Arvind Kejriwal (Watch Video)

On Tuesday in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest, calling for the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

#WATCH | BJP holds protest in Delhi demanding resignation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/Wirh63zbbr — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

CM Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to ED custody until March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of an excise policy favouring specific individuals. CM Kejriwal is also accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange of favours, as claimed by the probe agency.

Earlier, Security has been bolstered at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence by the Delhi Police following a call from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for a "gherao" protest in response to the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stated an official on Tuesday.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai had previously declared intentions to "gherao" the Prime Minister's residence on Tuesday as a demonstration against Kejriwal's arrest. Additionally, Rai had announced plans for "mega protests" to take place nationwide.