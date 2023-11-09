BJP, RJD MLAs engage in verbal duel over Mandal commission, Nitish's controversial remarks

Patna, Nov 9 While the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan leaders were confronting each other over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's controversial remarks on women, BJP MLA Kundan Kumar engaged in a verbal duel with RJD MLA Vijay Mandal inside the Assembly over the Mandal commission on Thursday.

During the confrontation, Kundan Kumar asked Vijay Mandal to advertise condoms in the Assembly.

Security personnel present at the spot intervened and calmed them down.

The incident took place when both the leaders were giving statements separately to the media persons on Mandal commission and Nitish Kumar's controversial remarks. As they were standing close, RJD MLA Vijay Mandal asked Kundan Kumar about what he knew about the Mandal commission and Nitish Kumar. "Go and learn about them," he told the BJP MLA.

On which, Kundan Kumar said that the BJP supported the Mandal commission. "You do not know about the Mandal Commission. You should go and support the blunders of Nitish Kumar," he said addressing the RJD MLA.

Vijay Mandal claimed that when the Mandal commission was implemented, BJP objected to it. "Due to this, Advani Ji started the Rath Yatra to make a temple," he said.

BJP MLA Kundan Kumar went angry on this and asked Vijay Mandal to advertise condoms in the Assembly. "At present, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are educating people about sex, you should go and advertise condoms in Vidhan Sabha," he told the RJD MLA.

