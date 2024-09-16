BJP says enrolled nearly 50 lakh new members in MP

Bhopal, Sep 16 (IAN The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed to have enrolled nearly 50 lakh new members through digital platforms in the past 15 days in Madhya Pradesh.

At the same time, a total of 3,77,683 party leaders and workers (old members) renewed their membership.

State BJP chief and BJP MP from Khajuraho, V. D. Sharma talking to the Press on Monday, said the party workers are reaching out to the people from all castes and religions and urging them to become the BJP members.

Responding on whether the BJP is also enrolling people from the Muslim community as its members, Sharma said, "We are inviting people from all castes and religions. We will present the final data once the membership drive ends."

The BJP's nationwide membership drive began on September 1, while in Madhya Pradesh, it started fully on the ground on September 3.

In a Press conference at BJP headquarters in Bhopal on Monday, Sharma informed that the party has received a massive response from the people in districts such as Mandsaur, Indore, Ashok Nagar, Bhopal, Panna, Agar, etc.

"Mandsaur district ranks first in the membership drive, while Indore district is second in enrolling new members. Bhopal and Panna are also among the top 10 districts in the membership drive," Sharma said.

He claimed more than 40 lakh BJP workers are working for the membership drive across the state and were confident to complete the party's target of 1.5 crore members by the end of the drive.

Before the membership drive began, the BJP had little over 95 lakh primary members and 46 lakh digital members in Madhya Pradesh. The membership drive will be completed on September 25.

For the membership drive, the BJP has prepared elaborate plans, which include multi-layer workshops to charge up the party’s cadres from top to bottom.

