BJP SC Morcha to launch ‘Sampark Abhiyan’ on PM Modi’s birthday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) SC Morcha will run “Sampark Abhiyan” in 75,000 Scheduled Castes (SC) settlements across the country starting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 to Constitution Day on November 26.Speaking to ANI, BJP SC Morcha BJP national president Lal Singh Arya, said, “The Sampark Abhiyan will cover 75,000 settlements. During the 70 days, 7,500 hostel girls and boys will also be contacted. They will be made aware of the welfare schemes for the SC community.” The BJP leader said the SC Morcha members will hold discussions with people in villages. To resolve issues, special teams will be formed comprising five people.

The BJP leader said the SC Morcha members will hold discussions with people in villages. To resolve issues, special teams will be formed comprising five people. These teams will see the benefits of welfare schemes reach to people. Further, their work will be to expand the party’s support base. They will try to clear up misconceptions about the party if there are any,” Arya said.He said the BJP’s vote share from the SC community has increased a lot.“In Uttar Pradesh, BJP got 13 per cent more Jadav votes than last time. In West Bengal, BJP has got about 16 to 17 per cent of SC votes. The BJP government’s welfare scheme for the poor resulted in increasing the vote share,” he said.Arya said the policies like giving importance to the places associated with BR Ambedkar, announcing a holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, Swachhata Abhiyan and the welfare schemes are some of the reasons behind attracting the SC community towards the BJP.He said the SC Morcha is also working continuously for the upliftment of the community.