BJP, Shiv Sena take swipe at Uddhav over 'support to CM candidate' remark

Mumbai, Aug 16 The BJP and Shiv Sena have targeted Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray for asking the NCP-SP and the Congress to declare the chief ministerial face (ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls) so that he can extend support.

Uddhav Thackeray made the statement at the Maha Vikas Aghadi's joint rally here on Friday.

"It appears that Uddhav Thackeray has come to terms with his alliance partner's stance over the chief ministerial position. Tall assertions were being made by Thackeray and his party members that Uddhav Thackeray will be seated as the next Maharashtra chief minister. He even travelled to Delhi for it but it appears his request was ignored. He also held meetings at Silver Oak (the residence of NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar) but he got disappointed. Therefore, he made his statement today. Currently, Thackeray is fretting and eventually might become resentful," said Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar.

He further stated that Thackeray also acknowledged that during the alliance between Shiv Sena (united) and BJP, the formula for the CM's post depended on who got the most seats.

"This demonstrates that his desire for the chief minister's post during his alliance with the BJP was absolutely fake," he added.

Shelar listed the wrongdoings during Thackeray's tenure as the chief minister saying that there was rampant corruption during Covid-19 period and careers of graduates and post-graduates were at stake.

"There was injustice meted out to women and projects that guaranteed employment and investments to Maharashtra were opposed. Investments in the interests of Maharashtra were rejected and there were attempts to bring disgrace to Maharashtra," he alleged.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde claimed Thackeray has been making statements out of frustration especially in the wake of an overwhelming response the MahaYuti government is receiving due to its several welfare and development schemes.

Another MP Naresh Mhaske accused Thackeray of playing politics for personal gain by opposing the Waqf Board Amendment Bill.

"Thackeray's stance is driven by a desire to stain Muslim votes in the upcoming assembly election, a move that would have deeply hurt the Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray," he said.

Mhaske criticised Thackeray's leadership within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, accusing him of attempting to favour Congress which is reportedly hesitant to back him for the chief minister's post.

"Thackeray's political manoeuvring goes against the principles on which Balasaheb Thackeray founded Shiv Sena. He has tarnished Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy," he remarked.

