BJP, SP sharpen attacks against each other as bypolls draw close in UP

Lucknow, Dec 1 With just two days left for campaigning before the bypolls to two Assembly and one Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP and Samajwadi Party are sharpening their attacks on each other.

Slamming the previous SP rule, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that in the Akhilesh government, farmers could not visit their land as their tubewell connections were snapped, machines were stolen and their throats slit.

"Girls could not go to school and women to markets because of safety concerns. People were forced to migrate from places like Kairana and Kandala. People can never forget the cruelty meted out to Sachin and Gaurav (two brothers killed during Muzaffarnagar riots) during the SP rule," he said.

He urged the people not to allow "professional criminals" of Samajwadi Party to enter the realms of power.

"Kaval ka bawal" (Muzaffarnagar) is a curse of SP," he stated.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, meanwhile, accused SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav of being driven by a "feudalistic" mindset.

Maurya said that it was due to this feudalistic thinking, the rule of uncle and nephew prevailed in both the government and the organisation of the Samajwadi Party.

"This family cannot see backward and downtrodden moving forward," he said.

He slammed Shivpal for using derogatory words for BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya and said that people would answer Shivpal and his nephew by puncturing SP's cycle and ensuring victory of Shakya in Mainpuri.

Describing Akhilesh as "anti-backward", Maurya said that he and his family are not socialists but opponents of backward people.

He said not only Akhilesh but his uncles Shivpal, Ram Gopal and the whole family have only one thing in their mind and that is how to maintain their fear and terror among the common people on the basis of corruption, hooliganism and anarchy while remaining in power.

Shivpal Yadav, on the other hand, said that the BJP was getting increasingly jittery after seeing the unity in the Samajwadi Party and the Yadav family.

"They were hoping to cash in on the division but now their hopes have been dashed. This by-election is going to be the beginning of the end for the BJP," he said.

The polling will be held on December 5 and votes will be counted on December 8.

