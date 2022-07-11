BJP spokeswoman harrassed in Delhi, FIR lodged

New Delhi, July 11 A Delhi BJP spokeswoman was allegedly harrassed by unidentified persons after which an FIR was registered by the police on Monday, an official said.

In her complaint to the police, which has been accessed by , the spokeswoman said that some videos and wrong information were going viral, which not only crossed the line of morality, but also targeted and insulted the modesty of a woman.

Confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said that an FIR has been registered in the matter.

The FIR has lodged under Sections 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the IT Act at the Cyber police station of New Delhi district.

