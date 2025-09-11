BJP stages protests across Jharkhand demanding CBI probe into Surya Hansda encounter

Ranchi, Sep 11 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday staged protests across Jharkhand demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged encounter of tribal leader Surya Hansda and opposing the proposed RIMS-II hospital project in Ranchi.

In Ranchi, state BJP president Babulal Marandi led an outrage march that began from the District School and culminated at the Deputy Commissioner’s office via Shaheed Chowk and Kachhari Road.

Senior leaders, including MLA C.P. Singh and Metropolitan President Varun Sahu, along with a large number of party workers, joined the march.

Marandi alleged that Hansda was killed in a “fake encounter” by Godda police.

“He was tortured with electric shocks, killed, and later his body was staged as an encounter victim. There was not even a drop of blood at the spot, which proves murder was committed elsewhere. Only a CBI probe can bring out the truth,” he claimed.

Calling Hansda a social worker and tribal leader who contested assembly elections four times, Marandi said he supported the education, accommodation, and food needs of more than 250 poor tribal children at his home.

The BJP also opposed the proposed RIMS-II Medical College at Nagdi, Ranchi. Marandi alleged that the government was “forcibly acquiring fertile land” despite the availability of barren land in the state.

“The Hemant Soren government, which talks of tribal welfare, is in fact violating tribal rights the most,” he said.

MLA C.P. Singh shared the same sentiment, saying, “The current government of Jharkhand is anti-tribal. The loot of tribal land has only increased.”

As part of the state-wide agitation, separate demonstrations were held in other district headquarters. Acting state president Dr Ravindra Kumar led protests in Sariya (Giridih district), while Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu led a sit-in at Angada block office in Ranchi district, where BJP workers raised slogans against the Hemant Soren government.

