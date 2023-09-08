BJP takes early lead in Ghosi bypoll in UP

Mau, Sep 8 The counting of votes for the by-election to the Ghosi Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh began on Friday, with the BJP already establishing an early lead.

Polling for the by-election took place on Tuesday.

The BJP has fielded Dara Singh Chauhan, while the SP candidate is Sudhakar Singh.

The counting of votes will take place in 32 rounds, said election officials.

The entire process involving 19 teams will take place under surveillance of CCTV cameras.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor