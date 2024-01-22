“BJP Talks About Lord Ram, but What About Goddess Sita?”: Mamata Banerjee Targets Saffron Party After Ayodhya Event

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, accusing them of politicizing religion in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha polls. During the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) 'Sanhati Rally,' Banerjee took a swipe at the saffron party, labeling them "anti-women" for allegedly omitting Goddess Sita from their discourse about Lord Ram.

Addressing the rally, Banerjee underscored Bengal's crucial role in upholding the nation's secular and inclusive values. She stated, "I don't believe in politicizing religion ahead of elections. I am against such practice. I have no objection against those worshipping Lord Ram but object to interference with the food habits of people."

The Chief Minister, accompanied by religious leaders from various faiths and party leaders, led an 'all-faith harmony' march from Hazra More to Park Circus crossing in Kolkata. During her address, Banerjee criticized the BJP, stating, "They talk about Lord Ram, but what about Goddess Sita? She was alongside Lord Ram during his exile. They don't speak about her as they are anti-women. We are worshippers of Goddess Durga, so they should not try to lecture us about religion."

Banerjee's remarks come as political rhetoric intensifies in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, with religious narratives being leveraged by various parties. She emphasized the need to maintain the secular fabric of the nation and denounced attempts to exploit religious sentiments for political gains.