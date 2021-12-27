BJP tells Delhi govt to prepare roadmap, close educational institutes

New Delhi, Dec 27 In the wake of a spike in the number of daily Covid-19 cases in the national capital amid the emergence of the new Omicron variant, the BJP on Monday asked the Delhi government to prepare a roadmap to contain the spread of the virus and close all educational institutes.

On Monday, schools up to class 5, which were shut earlier this month due to the deteriorating air quality, reopened as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi improved marginally from 'severe' to 'very poor'.

Classes for students from class 6 and above had begun on December 18

Taking to Twitter, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, said: "Coronavirus cases have been increasing in Delhi from the past few days. We demand Delhi government to close all the educational institutions keeping in mind the health of the children. I demand the Delhi government to call an all-party meeting and share the roadmap to save Delhi from Covid."

In an effort to curb the rising cases, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has imposed a night curfew from Monday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The national capital on Sunday recorded 290 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day spike since June 10, which increased the the national capital's overall infection tally to 14,43,352.

According to the Delhi health department, the city had recorded 305 Covid cases in a single day on June 10.

In the past 24 hours, one person succumbed to the virus, pushing the death toll at 25,105.

The positivity rate has also climbed to 0.55 per cent.

Delhi has, so far, detected 79 cases of the new Omicron variant. Of these, 23 have been discharged from the hospital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor