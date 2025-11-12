BJP thanks people of Bihar as exit polls project big win for NDA

Patna, Nov 12 As multiple exit polls predicted a decisive victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the people of the state for what it described as a renewed opportunity to serve them.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said, “I want to thank the people of Bihar for giving another opportunity to the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The people have once again placed their faith in our development-oriented governance. The NDA will secure a huge majority and continue working to make Bihar a developed state.”

BJP state President Dilip Jaiswal also reacted and said, “In this phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, voter turnout reached a record 70–75 per cent, and in some areas even crossed 80 per cent. This is the first time in the country’s history that, even after two decades of governance, the public has voted with such trust in the NDA government led by PM Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. The mandate clearly reflects people’s confidence in PM Modi’s leadership and Nitish Kumar’s development efforts.”

Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kashyap, who had participated in the Bihar campaign, also lauded the NDA’s performance, saying, “Exit polls have made it clear that the NDA will again form the government. From PM Modi to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, everyone in the BJP worked tirelessly during the campaign. The people of Bihar have supported the double-engine government, and I am confident that the NDA will return to power with a strong mandate.”

BJP National Spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan expressed optimism, saying, “Our target has been 160-plus seats. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has guided us throughout the campaign, and we are confident of massive support, especially from women voters. On November 14, the results will reflect the hard work of the people of Bihar and their aspirations. If the Opposition had worked as hard during the campaign, they might have expected better results — but leaders like Rahul Gandhi were busy elsewhere. We don’t mind their disbelief; the people’s verdict will speak for itself.”

Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai added, “In their hearts, the Opposition knows the truth but is not ready to accept it yet. It’s only a matter of a day or two before they come around. The public has already made its decision, and they realise their defeat is inevitable.”

Meanwhile, the Opposition rejected the exit poll predictions.

RJD national spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said, “Many times, exit polls are wrong. We do not accept these projections. The real results will come out on November 14, and the people have voted in favour of Tejashwi Yadav. The Mahagathbandhan will certainly win.”

Meanwhile, the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, which recorded bumper voting in both phases on November 6 and 11, are set to yield a bumper victory for the BJP-led NDA and a setback for the RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in the high-stakes electoral battle, according to most of the exit polls on Tuesday.

A series of pollsters sharing their projections for the high-octane contest in Bihar predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP-led NDA and saw it crossing the halfway mark of 122 seats easily, while the Mahagathbandhan seemed to be struggling to go beyond the 100 mark.

The Exit polls also predict a shocker for Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, the latest entrant, which fashioned itself as the ‘third alternative’ in the state.

A total of seven polling agencies see the BJP-led NDA storming to power again with a clear majority, with three keeping its upper margin above the 160-mark. For the Mahagathbandhan, most foresee it getting limited to double-digits, while some see its higher margin around 100 seats.

Other parties, including Owaisi-led AIMIM, Kishor-led Jan Suraaj and Independents, are unlikely to have any impact as they remained relegated to the margins in the exit polls and together could gather 2-8 seats in the 243-member Assembly.

According to Chankya Strategies, the NDA is set to bag 130-138 seats, and Mahagathbandhan could fetch a respectable 100-108 seats, while others are also seen bagging 3-5 seats. Jan Suraaj is drawing a duck, as per its findings.

Dainik Bhaskar presents a more sombre prediction for the Mahagathbandhan with 73-91 seats, while the NDA is projected to fetch 145-160 seats, and others could claim victory in 5-7 seats.

According to Polstrat, the NDA is expected to be in pole position with 133-148 seats with 44.71 per cent vote share, while the Mahagathbandhan alliance is estimated to secure 87-102 seats, with 40.34 per cent vote share.

According to DV Research, the NDA is projected to fetch 137-152 seats, and Mahagathbandhan could emerge victorious in 83-98 seats, while others could command victory in 1-8 seats.

The exit polls by JVC and People’s Insight show a similar projection for both the key players - NDA and Mahagathbandhan. The JVC projects 135-150 seats for NDA, 88-103 for Mahagathbandhan, while the People’s Insight predicts 133-148 seats for NDA and 87-102 seats for the Mahagathbandhan. Both see other parties, including Jan Suraaj, as the non-player, predicting 3-6 seats in their kitty.

According to IANS-Matrize Exit Polls, the NDA is expected to get 147-167 seats while the Mahagathbandhan’s seat-share is seen getting limited to just 70-90.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor