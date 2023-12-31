BJP to flag off New Year with 'Lok Sabha Yojana' brainstorming across country

New Delhi, Dec 31 BJP is on a mission to secure a massive victory for the third time in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after 2019 and 2014, and is going to hold 'Lok Sabha Yojana Baithak' across the country in the first week of January this year. This is aimed at holding deliberations within the party regarding its preparations ahead of the upcoming parliamentary polls.

The BJP High Command has written a letter to all the state in-charges of the party, state presidents and general secretaries of the party organisation across states.

The party high command has also given instructions to discuss in detail the social and political issues affecting the party organisation, organisational preparations and party activities, publicity campaigns and political narratives run on various platforms and media sources (such as social media etc).

The saffron party is also paying special attention to the time regarding various preparations for the 2024 general election.

As the election dates have not been announced yet, the party has postponed the date of counting of votes from January 10 on the basis of the calendar of dates of Lok Sabha elections held in 2019.

BJP has asked all the state in-charges, state presidents and general secretaries of the party to hold Lok Sabha Yojana Baithak before January 7, and has also directed them to send the details of these meetings to party's national president J.P. Nadda.

In the guidelines sent by the party's national general secretary and headquarters in-charge Arun Singh on behalf of Nadda to all the states for the Lok Sabha Yojana Baithak, it has been said that "a meeting should be organised for detailed discussion regarding the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the presence of a national party official before January 7. The expected party representatives in larger states may be between 40-50 and in small states their strength should be 20-30."

"All discussions held in the Lok Sabha Yojana Baithak will have to be documented and sent to the BJP National President for approval."

