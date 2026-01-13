BJP to light ‘Sabarimala Protection Jyoti’ at 10,000 centres across Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 13 Stepping up its protest against the alleged gold theft at the Sabarimala temple, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will light the 'Sabarimala Protection Jyoti' at more than 10,000 centres across Kerala on Wednesday evening, coinciding with the Makara Sankranti and Makara Jyoti day.

The statewide programme, titled 'Ayyappa Jyoti at homes and in localities', will be held at 6 pm, with lakhs of BJP workers and supporters expected to participate.

Lamps will be lit at BJP offices, temples, public spaces, and private homes, turning the event into a mass mobilisation aimed at drawing attention to what the party calls a serious lapse in the protection of the hill shrine.

Announcing the programme, BJP state general secretary S. Suresh said the protest is intended to demand a thorough and impartial investigation into the alleged gold theft at Sabarimala and to ensure that all those responsible are brought to justice.

He said the symbolic lighting of lamps on Makara Jyoti day underscores the gravity of the issue and reflects the deep emotional and spiritual significance Sabarimala holds for devotees.

According to the BJP, prominent individuals from various sections of society are expected to join the Ayyappa Jyoti, lending broader social support to the protest.

Suresh reiterated the party’s demand for a CBI probe into the incident, alleging that the existing investigation has failed to inspire public confidence.

The BJP has also accused the ruling CPI(M) and the Congress of collusion, with Suresh describing the alleged Sabarimala gold theft as the latest example of what he termed CPI(M)-Congress cooperation.

He alleged that political interference has weakened accountability mechanisms related to the administration of the temple.

The protest comes amid growing political tension in the state, with Sabarimala once again emerging as a major flashpoint.

